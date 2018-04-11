MTS Systems (MTSC) versus Cemtrex (CETX) Financial Comparison

MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MTS Systems and Cemtrex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTS Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A

MTS Systems presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.53%. Given MTS Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MTS Systems is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Risk and Volatility

MTS Systems has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MTS Systems and Cemtrex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTS Systems $787.96 million 1.17 $25.08 million $2.22 23.27 Cemtrex $120.62 million 0.26 $4.38 million N/A N/A

MTS Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex.

Dividends

MTS Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cemtrex does not pay a dividend. MTS Systems pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares MTS Systems and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTS Systems 7.22% 9.33% 3.39% Cemtrex 3.01% 9.88% 5.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of MTS Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of MTS Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Cemtrex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MTS Systems beats Cemtrex on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications. The Sensors segment products are used by industrial machinery and mobile equipment manufacturers to automate the operation of their products for safety and end-user productivity. The Sensors segment manufactures products utilizing magnetostriction technology. Its technology, Temposonics, offers non-contact position sensing. Its Temposonics sensors provide position feedback for motion control systems. It also provides various service offerings, including calibration, maintenance, training and consulting. The Company has its manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, broad-based industrial services, and industrial air filtration and environmental control equipment and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Industrial Products and Services (IPS). The EMS segment provides electronic manufacturing services, including product design and sustaining engineering, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, and comprehensive testing services; and assembled electronic products to OEMs. The IPS segment provides a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industrial and manufacturing industries; monitoring instruments, software, and systems for measurement of emissions of greenhouse gases, hazardous gases, particulate, and other regulated pollutants used in emissions trading, as well as for industrial processes; and monitoring and analysis equipment for gas and liquid measurement for various downstream oil and gas applications, as well as industrial process applications. This segment also offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; and maintenance and contracting solutions for the machinery, packaging, printing, chemical, and other manufacturing markets. It primarily operates under the Griffin Filters and Advanced Industrial Services brands. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

