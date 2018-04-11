National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVE. UBS initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $9.85. 4,570,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,501.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.50, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.71. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0398 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

