Centamin (CEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 176.83 ($2.50).

CEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.40) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 156 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

Centamin stock opened at GBX 147.65 ($2.09) on Wednesday. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 130.60 ($1.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 193.90 ($2.74).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 4.34%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

