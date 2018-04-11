CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Stake Lifted by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in CenterState Bank were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSFL. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CenterState Bank by 1,763.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 829,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterState Bank by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,826,000 after purchasing an additional 623,411 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CenterState Bank by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,166,000 after acquiring an additional 220,680 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CenterState Bank by 43.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 195,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CenterState Bank by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,432,000 after acquiring an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CenterState Bank in a report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CenterState Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CenterState Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CenterState Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of CenterState Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterState Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSFL opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. CenterState Bank has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $2,202.99, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CenterState Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. CenterState Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other CenterState Bank news, Director Thomas E. Oakley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

CenterState Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

