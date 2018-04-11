BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.68% of Central Garden & Pet worth $169,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 148,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,483. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,026.51, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $442.01 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

