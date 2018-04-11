Centrica (CNA) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

Centrica (LON:CNA) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.70) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 150 ($2.12). HSBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Centrica to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.40) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centrica to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($2.12) to GBX 175 ($2.47) in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 177 ($2.50).

Shares of CNA stock traded down GBX 3.99 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 138.56 ($1.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,265,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 119.71 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 221 ($3.12).

Centrica (LON:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The integrated energy company reported GBX 12.60 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.60 ($0.18). Centrica had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of GBX 2,802.30 billion during the quarter.

In related news, insider Stephen Pusey purchased 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,332.42 ($3,296.71). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £1,983.60 ($2,803.67). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 44,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,510.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Centrica (CNA) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/centrica-cna-cut-to-reduce-at-hsbc.html.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, North America, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through Energy Supply & Services?UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & Services?North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation, and Centrica Storage segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.