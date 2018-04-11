Century Aluminum (CENX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its target price cut by Cowen from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, April 4th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CENX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Century Aluminum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CENX stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,647.93, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $433.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth $275,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 63,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,751,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Cowen” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/century-aluminum-cenx-given-new-25-00-price-target-at-cowen-updated.html.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.