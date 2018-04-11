Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) versus Century Casinos (CNTY) Head to Head Comparison

Capcom (OTCMKTS: CCOEY) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Capcom and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capcom N/A N/A N/A Century Casinos 4.06% 7.35% 4.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capcom and Century Casinos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capcom 0 1 0 0 2.00 Century Casinos 0 1 2 0 2.67

Capcom currently has a consensus price target of $17.84, suggesting a potential upside of 6.19%. Century Casinos has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Century Casinos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Capcom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Capcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Century Casinos shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Century Casinos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capcom and Century Casinos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capcom $806.32 million 5.64 $79.27 million $0.37 45.41 Century Casinos $154.07 million 1.49 $6.25 million $0.45 17.33

Capcom has higher revenue and earnings than Century Casinos. Century Casinos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Capcom pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Century Casinos does not pay a dividend. Capcom pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Capcom has a beta of -5.22, meaning that its share price is 622% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Casinos has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Century Casinos beats Capcom on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capcom

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content. This segment also develops and manages mobile contents and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes, and hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of frames and LCD devices for gaming machines, as well as software; and development, production, and sale of arcade games for amusement facilities. The Other Businesses segment publishes walkthrough and strategy guides, as well as game settings collections; licenses music CDs and licensed merchandise; and develops game content into movie and TV animation programs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada. The company also manages cruise ship-based casinos; and provides gaming services in Argentina. As of March 9, 2018, it operated 14 ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.