Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 158.4% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 24.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 660,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after buying an additional 130,990 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Chevron by 41.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 506,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,400,000 after buying an additional 147,738 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $219,220.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.61 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

