BB&T Investment Services Inc. Grows Position in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,121,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after acquiring an additional 678,700 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter worth about $39,946,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,519,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,406,000 after purchasing an additional 420,942 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Cerner by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 716,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 290,527 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cerner by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 253,200 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

CERN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,444. Cerner has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $18,815.03, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cerner had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $14,246,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $254,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,353,860. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

