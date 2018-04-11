Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,561 Shares of Cerner (CERN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cerner worth $15,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 889.5% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 117,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $14,246,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $254,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 541,800 shares of company stock worth $34,353,860. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. Cerner has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18,765.14, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cerner had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cerner to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo set a $75.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,561 Shares of Cerner (CERN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/cerner-co-cern-shares-sold-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.