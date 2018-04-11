Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Hold

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

CERS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 134,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,210. Cerus has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $672.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 154.46% and a negative net margin of 139.06%. Cerus’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence M. Corash acquired 150,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $772,556.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,462,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,532,287. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 7,735 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $37,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,381 shares of company stock worth $69,685. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cerus by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cerus by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cerus by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cerus by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cerus by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the period. 51.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/cerus-cers-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerus (CERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.