CES Energy Solutions (CEU) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Canaccord Genuity

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s current price.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. GMP Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.90.

CEU traded up C$0.32 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.18. 848,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,616. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.57.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of C$278.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.63 million.

In other news, Director Burton Joel Ahrens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$40,250.00. Also, Director Colin D. Boyer sold 6,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total value of C$36,788.52. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,903 shares of company stock valued at $309,145.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

