Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 865,681 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.38% of CF Industries worth $37,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Foundation Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. Silver Rock Financial LP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP now owns 348,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,987. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,669.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.64, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

