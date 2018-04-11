CGG (NYSE:CGG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th.

CGG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 4,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CGG has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

CGG (NYSE:CGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter. CGG had a negative net margin of 39.01% and a negative return on equity of 66.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CGG (NYSE:CGG) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/cgg-cgg-rating-increased-to-buy-at-goldman-sachs-updated-updated.html.

About CGG

CGG SA (CGG) is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The Company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services, as well as a range of other geoscience services, including data imaging, geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services, and collecting, developing and licensing geological data.

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.