Champion International Paper (IP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Champion International Paper (NYSE: IP) recently:

4/9/2018 – Champion International Paper was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “International Paper is undergoing restructuring initiatives to transform itself into a core packaging company. The company has strategically offloaded businesses in China to focus more on its U.S. operations. It believes that it could cater to the Chinese and Asian markets more effectively by supplying globally competitive products primarily through its Ilim joint venture in Russia and through exports from the United States. It aims to utilize its sound cash flow by investing in capital projects, reducing its total debt and returning a greater proportion of cash to shareholders through increased dividend payouts and share repurchases. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the last three months. The company operates internationally and has a number of manufacturing facilities in Russia, Brazil, Poland, India, and Turkey. As such, it is exposed to several economic and political instabilities in the respective regions of the world. “

4/3/2018 – Champion International Paper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “International Paper operates in various international locations and has significant number of manufacturing facilities in Russia, Brazil, Poland, India, and Turkey. As such, the company is exposed to several economic and political instabilities in the respective regions of the world. Adverse foreign currency translation is likely to strain its bottom line. Moreover, trade protection measures in favor of local producers of competing products, including governmental subsidies, tax benefits and other measures give local producers a competitive advantage over International Paper. The stock has also underperformed the industry in the last three months. However, the company aims to utilize its sound cash flow by investing in capital projects, reducing its total debt and returning a greater proportion of cash to shareholders through increased dividend payouts and share repurchases.”

3/29/2018 – Champion International Paper is now covered by analysts at UBS. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2018 – Champion International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo from $60.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Champion International Paper was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/7/2018 – Champion International Paper was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Champion International Paper was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2018 – Champion International Paper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “International Paper has strategically offloaded businesses in China to focus more on its U.S. operations. It has completed the divesture of its consumer packaging business in North America to Graphic Packaging. In North America, the company envisions a large opportunity within its industrial packaging businesses, which continue to generate the best margins in the industry. The company is taking initiatives to drive further margin expansion over time across the business. However, high pension obligations remain a significant headwind. Adverse foreign currency translation is further likely to strain its bottom line. Moreover, trade protection measures in favor of local producers of competing products, including governmental subsidies, tax benefits and other measures giving local producers a competitive advantage over International Paper, remain headwinds. International Paper has also underperformed the industry in the last three months.”

2/12/2018 – Champion International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Champion International Paper stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. 1,451,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,103. The company has a market capitalization of $21,468.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Champion International Paper has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $66.94.

Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Champion International Paper had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Champion International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Champion International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in Champion International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Champion International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Champion International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Champion International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

