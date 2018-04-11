Chaparral Energy (CHPE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and production. It focuses on deposits of Stack, Meramec and Osage, Oswego, and Woodford located in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Chaparral Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Chaparral Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CHPE stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chaparral Energy has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. It is involved in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma and Texas. The company also operates CO2 enhanced oil recovery projects.

