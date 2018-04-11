Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Friday, March 16th, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRHC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $750.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.39. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $41.83.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 252,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $8,649,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $11,309,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 883,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 129,031 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 896.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 699,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $9,559,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (Tabula Rasa), formerly CareKinesis, Inc, is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and manage risk. The Company delivers its solutions through a suite of technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management, which includes bundled prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging services for client populations with complex prescription needs.

