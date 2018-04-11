FinnCap Increases Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Price Target to GBX 39

Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at FinnCap from GBX 38.70 ($0.55) to GBX 39 ($0.55) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective points to a potential upside of 214.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of LON CHAR traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 12.40 ($0.18). 7,922,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 9.25 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 23.88 ($0.34).

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

