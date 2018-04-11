Charles Schwab (SCHW) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $67,606.41, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $58.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $290,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $436,978.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 920,225 shares of company stock worth $50,239,974. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 105,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Charles Schwab by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $5,306,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

