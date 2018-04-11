Chart Industries (GTLS) versus Mobile Mini (MINI) Critical Analysis

Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) and Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Chart Industries has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Mini has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chart Industries and Mobile Mini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chart Industries 2.84% 4.44% 2.23% Mobile Mini 22.91% 6.49% 2.51%

Dividends

Mobile Mini pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Chart Industries does not pay a dividend. Mobile Mini pays out 86.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chart Industries and Mobile Mini’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chart Industries $988.80 million 1.86 $28.00 million $0.96 62.08 Mobile Mini $533.55 million 3.67 $122.22 million $1.16 37.80

Mobile Mini has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chart Industries. Mobile Mini is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chart Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Chart Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Chart Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Mobile Mini shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chart Industries and Mobile Mini, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chart Industries 0 2 5 0 2.71 Mobile Mini 0 4 3 0 2.43

Chart Industries presently has a consensus price target of $53.20, suggesting a potential downside of 10.74%. Mobile Mini has a consensus price target of $45.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.00%. Given Mobile Mini’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mobile Mini is more favorable than Chart Industries.

Summary

Mobile Mini beats Chart Industries on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc. is a diversified global manufacturer of engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services used throughout the industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S) and BioMedical. The E&C and D&S segments manufacture products used in energy-related and industrial applications, such as the separation, liquefaction, distribution and storage of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. Through the BioMedical segment, it manufactures and supplies medical devices, including cryogenic and non-cryogenic equipment, used in respiratory healthcare. The Company also manufactures and supplies products for life sciences, including biological research and animal breeding. Applications in the BioMedical segment include Respiratory Therapy, Life Sciences, Commercial Oxygen and Nitrogen Generation.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods. It also provides a range of specialty containment equipment comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes. In addition, the company offers specialty containment services consisting of transportation of containers for waste management; provision of waste management oversight and services; system design, including the assessment of pumping, filtration, and temporary storage needs; and field services to install and connect customer containment equipment. It primarily leases its specialty products for chemical, refinery, oil and natural gas drilling, mining, and environmental service customers. As of February 2, 2018, the company operated a rental fleet of approximately 215,000 storage solutions containers and office units; and 12,100 specialty containment units in the United State. Its network also consisted of 154 locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Mobile Mini, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

