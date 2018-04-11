Cowen Begins Coverage on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cowen started coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a research report report published on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $267.01 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $405.50.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,996. Charter Communications has a one year low of $298.67 and a one year high of $408.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74,096.66, a PE ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.76, for a total transaction of $9,848,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,931 shares in the company, valued at $12,741,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,819,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,698,000 after acquiring an additional 92,620 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,794,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,081,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 770,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,920,000 after acquiring an additional 178,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,168,000 after acquiring an additional 156,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

