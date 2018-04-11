Sabby Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177,423 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned 5.23% of Check Cap worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Check Cap in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 22.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Check Cap in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

Shares of Check Cap stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. 30,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,418. Check Cap Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $27.60.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.07). sell-side analysts forecast that Check Cap Ltd will post -6.48 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Check Cap Ltd (CHEK) Shares Sold by Sabby Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/check-cap-ltd-chek-shares-sold-by-sabby-management-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Check Cap Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. (Check-Cap) is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The Company’s system consists of main components, such as ingestible scanning capsule; Capsule Positioning System (CPS), a recorder worn on the patient’s back, and a personal computer (PC)-based work station for data reconstruction and image processing.

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.