Chemical Bank (CHFC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemical Bank (NASDAQ:CHFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMICAL FINANCIAL CORP. is a multi-bank holding company. The company business is concentrated in a single industry segment, commercial banking. Subsidiaries offer a full range of commercial banking and fiduciary services. These include accepting deposits, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit services, automated teller machines, money transfer services, corporate and personal trust services and other banking services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Chemical Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Hilliard Lyons raised Chemical Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Chemical Bank to $70.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Boenning Scattergood set a $43.00 price objective on Chemical Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chemical Bank from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of CHFC stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 136,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,104. The stock has a market cap of $3,809.72, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Chemical Bank has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $59.83.

Chemical Bank (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Chemical Bank had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 19.26%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemical Bank will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Chemical Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

In related news, Director Richard M. Lievense sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $364,780.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,508.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Gwizdala sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $106,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chemical Bank by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Chemical Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemical Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,971,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemical Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 481,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Chemical Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,820,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Chemical Bank (CHFC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/chemical-financial-chfc-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Chemical Bank

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemical Bank (CHFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.