Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Chemours (NYSE:CC) Share Price

Media coverage about Chemours (NYSE:CC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chemours earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.9375420032518 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

CC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. 175,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,296. Chemours has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $8,894.40, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 115.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other Chemours news, insider Paul Kirsch sold 13,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $688,637.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,280.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Newman sold 29,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,445,251.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

