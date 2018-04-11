Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Raised by Yorkville Capital Management LLC

Yorkville Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 4.3% of Yorkville Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Yorkville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 899.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,050,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 945,777 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 368,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 12,185,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $548,812,000 after purchasing an additional 973,400 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $56.25. 2,875,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,733. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.36 and a 1 year high of $60.22.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 205.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

