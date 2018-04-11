Chevron (CVX) Lifted to Buy at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has $117.38 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chevron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.61 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.79.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $118.20. 963,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,141,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $221,551.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 660,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after buying an additional 130,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 506,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,400,000 after buying an additional 147,738 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Chevron (CVX) Lifted to Buy at Vetr” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/chevron-cvx-upgraded-by-vetr-to-buy-updated.html.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.