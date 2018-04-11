Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 135.64% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We expect messaging to be somewhat mixed, with the positive, unexpected timing and close of the Screen Media acquisition in November likely pushing some TV production revenue into 1Q18. Furthermore, while we still expect at least 6 shows to be delivered in 2018, we believe the emphasis has shifted towards the more stable distribution and online network channels, likely resulting in a re-bucketing of revenue in what we suspect will be conservatively re-affirmed 2018 guidance. Given that we expect management will likely invest in growing the new asset, which we believe has performed well already under their stewardship, we are also leaving our forecast generally unchanged, calling for $30 million in revenue and $12 million in EBITDA. Messaging will be critical as we believe management now has enough ammunition to pivot the story from an annual production model to a stable distribution model with a growing online network.””

NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,466. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 and a PE ratio of 8.28. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock. WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. WCM Investment Management CA owned about 2.76% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/chicken-soup-for-the-soul-entrtnmnt-csse-given-buy-rating-at-benchmark-updated-updated.html.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is a provider of entertaining video content. The Company develops and produces and entertaining, video content packaged for distribution through television, online and mobile channels, including: The Sip, Web series run on APlus.com, and A Plus videos. The Company’s video content projects include Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Hidden Heroes (Hidden Heroes), Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Project Dad, Paycation Homes, Hilton Grand Vacation Sips, Emily Griffith Technical College Sips, and American Humane.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.