China Biologic Products (CBPO) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Biologic Products earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.9550070784405 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

CBPO stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.84. 292,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,209. The firm has a market cap of $2,809.00, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. China Biologic Products has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $120.46.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that China Biologic Products will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBPO shares. BidaskClub upgraded China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered China Biologic Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of China Biologic Products in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 target price on China Biologic Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

