Consol Energy (CEIX) vs. China Coal Energy (CCOZY) Head to Head Review

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS: CCOZY) and Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Consol Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Consol Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Coal Energy and Consol Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Coal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Consol Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Consol Energy has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.72%. Given Consol Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Consol Energy is more favorable than China Coal Energy.

Profitability

This table compares China Coal Energy and Consol Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Coal Energy N/A N/A N/A Consol Energy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

China Coal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Consol Energy does not pay a dividend. China Coal Energy pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Coal Energy and Consol Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Coal Energy $12.01 billion 0.14 $516.50 million $0.39 20.87 Consol Energy $1.41 billion 0.62 $67.62 million $4.50 6.91

China Coal Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Consol Energy. Consol Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Coal Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Consol Energy beats China Coal Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited engages in the production and sale of coal in the Peoples Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical Product, and Mining Machinery segments. The company primarily offers thermal and coking coal. It is also involved in the production and sale of coke, methanol, urea, olefin, synthetic ammonia, and other coal chemical products; design, research and development, manufacture, and sale of coal mining machinery and equipment; provision of after-sales services; and production and sale of electricity, as well as primary aluminum. In addition, the company provides coal mining, investment management, and tendering services; imports and exports coal products; and grants loans and takes deposits. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. China Coal Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Coal Group Corporation.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore. As of December 31, 2017, it controlled 735.5 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves at PAMC. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.