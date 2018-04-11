China Cord Blood (CO) & AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Financial Review

China Cord Blood (NYSE: CO) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

China Cord Blood has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Cord Blood and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Cord Blood 27.05% 9.05% 4.49% AgroFresh Solutions 14.31% -0.14% -0.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Cord Blood and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.25%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than China Cord Blood.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Cord Blood and AgroFresh Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Cord Blood $110.41 million 10.60 $18.33 million N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $164.03 million 2.29 $23.47 million N/A N/A

AgroFresh Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than China Cord Blood.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of China Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About China Cord Blood

China Cord Blood Corporation is a provider of cord blood banking services in China. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the provision of umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides cord blood testing, processing and storage services under the direction of subscribers for a cord blood processing fee and a storage fee. It also tests, processes and stores donated cord blood, and provides matching services to the public for a fee. The Company provides cord blood processing and storage services for expectant parents interested in capturing the opportunities made available by evolving medical treatments and technologies, such as cord blood transplants. It also preserves cord blood units donated by the public; provides matching services on such donated units, and delivers matching units to patients in need of transplants. As of March 31, 2016, the Company had three operating cord blood banks.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for China Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.