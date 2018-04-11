Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 35,890 Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,890 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $76,597.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. HSBC raised China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Nomura upgraded China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company. The Company provides a range of insurance products, including individual and group life insurance, health insurance and accident insurance products. It operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Accident Insurance.

