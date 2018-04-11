Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect China Telecommunications (CHA) Stock Price

News articles about China Telecommunications (NYSE:CHA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Telecommunications earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.2872135877038 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CHA stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. China Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $41.28 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $1.4651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from China Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $1.35. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. China Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura downgraded China Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Jefferies Group upgraded China Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, CLSA upgraded China Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About China Telecommunications

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

