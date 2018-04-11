Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Share Price

News headlines about Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.1487208824924 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.78.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $321.75. 667,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,728. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $247.51 and a fifty-two week high of $499.00. The company has a market cap of $8,856.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 420,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $318.14 per share, with a total value of $133,721,241.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Cappuccio bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $290.88 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $222,814.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 423,822 shares of company stock worth $134,819,781. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/chipotle-mexican-grill-cmg-given-news-impact-rating-of-0-06-updated-updated.html.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.