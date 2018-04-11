CHIPS (CHIPS) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One CHIPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003615 BTC on exchanges. CHIPS has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $299.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CHIPS has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,957.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.73 or 0.09674390 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00028914 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00181639 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.01738990 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00021821 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016816 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001891 BTC.

CHIPS Profile

CHIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,947,352 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CHIPS was forked from Bitcoin. It is based on Komodo's ecosystem but uses Segwit and the Bitcoin Lightning Network technology. CHIPS focus is to facilitate micropayments on the Poker/Casino industries. “

CHIPS Coin Trading

CHIPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase CHIPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHIPS must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

