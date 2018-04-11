CHIPS (CRYPTO:CHIPS) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, CHIPS has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One CHIPS coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00004340 BTC on exchanges. CHIPS has a market cap of $6.29 million and $13.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,928.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.02 or 0.09463420 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00027352 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00172267 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.69 or 0.01729280 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00021766 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016663 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001919 BTC.

About CHIPS

CHIPS (CRYPTO:CHIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,946,794 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CHIPS was forked from Bitcoin. It is based on Komodo's ecosystem but uses Segwit and the Bitcoin Lightning Network technology. CHIPS focus is to facilitate micropayments on the Poker/Casino industries. “

CHIPS Coin Trading

CHIPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy CHIPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHIPS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

