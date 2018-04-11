Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) EVP Sells $178,215.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $178,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,926.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.02, for a total value of $184,530.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $192,465.00.

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.78. 2,451,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,081. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.72 and a 1-year high of $131.13. The firm has a market cap of $36,457.69, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 25.42%. equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Vetr downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.82 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

