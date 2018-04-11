Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 2.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Chubb worth $76,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.06. 1,473,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,899. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $131.14 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62,262.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.86. Chubb had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In related news, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $7,846,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $1,369,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,095,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.54.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

