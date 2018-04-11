CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.12 Million Position in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,150,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,425,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446,930 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8,578.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,757,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,235 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,977,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,593 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,023,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 71.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,949,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,168 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.65.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.07. 6,018,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,595,982. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64,230.02, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/cibc-asset-management-inc-has-7-12-million-stake-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs-updated-updated-updated.html.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.