Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a report published on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Cidara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.90. 279,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,052. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,206,000. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 857,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 69.1% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 22,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

