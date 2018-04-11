Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Share Price

News coverage about Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cidara Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.3370450077417 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

