Ciena’s (CIEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIEN. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.98 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $30.50 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.76 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

NYSE CIEN opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,613.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. Ciena has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $646.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Ciena had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $217,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $43,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,531 shares of company stock worth $2,315,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ciena by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at $246,000.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

