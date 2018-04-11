Cigna (CI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cigna to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $168.05. The company had a trading volume of 871,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,154. The company has a market cap of $39,989.43, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60. Cigna has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

In other Cigna news, Director William D. Zollars sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.68, for a total transaction of $43,604.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 36,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total value of $7,047,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,319,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,103 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,951. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

