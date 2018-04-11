Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issued By Jefferies Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI) – Jefferies Group cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Cigna in a report issued on Monday, March 26th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.53.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Cigna had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cigna to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cigna to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.37.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $169.85 on Tuesday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40,759.35, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Hocevar sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total value of $529,286.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 36,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total transaction of $7,047,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,319,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,854 shares of company stock worth $11,407,697. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,155,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,484,045,000 after buying an additional 206,718 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,015,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $667,646,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,889 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $490,343,000 after buying an additional 40,144 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in Cigna by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,936,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,253,000 after buying an additional 159,769 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Cigna by 35.4% during the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,849,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,764,000 after buying an additional 483,904 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

