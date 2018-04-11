Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Share Price

News headlines about Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cimarex Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.4774285704249 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Capital set a $154.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KLR Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $94.93. 1,121,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,631.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.19. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $87.98 and a one year high of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.74 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $185,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

