Circuits of Value (COVAL) Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Circuits of Value (CURRENCY:COVAL) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Circuits of Value has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Circuits of Value token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Circuits of Value has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $36,361.00 worth of Circuits of Value was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000138 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Circuits of Value Token Profile

Circuits of Value (CRYPTO:COVAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2014. Circuits of Value’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Circuits of Value’s official Twitter account is @circuitsofvalue. Circuits of Value’s official website is cov.al.

Circuits of Value Token Trading

Circuits of Value can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Circuits of Value directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Circuits of Value must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Circuits of Value using one of the exchanges listed above.

