Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Share Price

Media coverage about Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cirrus Logic earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.8777085220163 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,816. The firm has a market cap of $2,442.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.22. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $71.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $482.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

In other news, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $305,347.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,941 shares of company stock worth $335,140. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

