Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Vetr downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.82 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

In related news, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $305,347.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,941 shares of company stock valued at $335,140. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,853. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2,376.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.19). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $482.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

