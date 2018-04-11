Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $6.28 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,916 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,120,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,021,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,891 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,709,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,741,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,682 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,013,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,143,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,401,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,474 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $550,156.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,112.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196,217.52, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Vetr raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.01 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.99 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

