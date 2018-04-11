Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 87,509 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,378,504 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,509 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $167,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,120,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,021,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,891 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,709,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,741,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,682 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,013,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,143,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,310 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,401,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,399,000 after acquiring an additional 329,474 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.93 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cisco Systems to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $625,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.43. 21,692,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,464,412. The stock has a market cap of $198,337.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $46.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

